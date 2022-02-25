Friday, February 25, 2022
Breaking News: Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

Buhari Signs Electoral Bill Into Law

The long wait by Nigerians has come to an end as President Muhammadu Buhari just signed the much awaited electoral bill into law.

Members of civil society organisations had staged protests days ago in Abuja and other parts of the nation calling on Buhari to sigh the bill which had been sent to him months ago into law.

It would be recalled that Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had said in a telephone interview, Tuesday,  that the president would sign the bill into law on Thursday or Friday.

With him at the signing just moments ago in Aso Rock were the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, SGF and other notable figures.

Buhari eulogized the legislature and others for their role in the bill.

He said he hope the bill will improve sound electoral practices even as praised the great potential of the bill.

 

More details shortly

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

