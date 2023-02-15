The News Chronicle gathered that Kaduna State Governor, Ahmad Nasir El-Rufai and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello have stormed the Supreme Court to monitor proceedings in a suit by their states against the Federal Government on Cashless Policy Regime.

Recall that the governor of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States had filed an objection to the new naira note policy of the CBN.

The governors through their legal counsel, Abdul Hakeem Mustapha SAN had argued against the deadline set on old naira notes, leading to an ex-parte injunction barring the CBN from implementing the deadline.

More Details Later…

14 total views, 14 views today