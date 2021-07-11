Breaking News: Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor is dead

64 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 11, 2021
Former deputy governor of Kaduna state, Arc. Bala Bantex is dead.
He served with Governor El Rufai in the latter’s first administration in Kaduna, 2015-2019.
Reports say that he died today, 11th July 2021, in an Abuja hospital.
It will be recalled that Bantex resigned and did not contest for a second tenure with El Rufai after their first administration. He chose to run for senate, representing Kaduna south senatorial zone, he lost in the election to the incumbent Danjuma La’ah of the PDP.
Details later……..
