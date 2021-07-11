Sunday, July 11, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Breaking News: Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor is dead

64 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 11, 2021

Former deputy governor of Kaduna state, Arc. Bala Bantex is dead.

He served with Governor El Rufai in the latter’s first administration in Kaduna, 2015-2019.

Reports say that he died today, 11th July 2021, in an Abuja hospital.

It will be recalled that Bantex resigned and did not contest for a second tenure with El Rufai after their first administration. He chose to run for senate, representing Kaduna south senatorial zone, he lost in the election to the incumbent Danjuma La’ah of the PDP.

Details later……..

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940