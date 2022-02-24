Breaking: NDLEA Arrests Zinoleesky And Mohbad.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has arrested popular music artists: Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky) and Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji).
According to Phoenix, both artistes were busted in the early hours of today in their homes in Lekki area of Lagos state.
According to eyewitness reports and video footage uploaded on Instagram, the agents who reportedly stormed the building without arrest warrants, were seen hitting the artists with clubs and forcing them into the waiting bus.
The entire scene was chaotic as some ladies who were with the artistes at the time of the arrest were heard screaming and condemning the violence meted out on the music stars.
What is happening to our youth? Everyone is trying anything possible to make money at all cost.
God help Nigerians from drugs abuse.
Should we put the cause on govt for unemployment?
Many out there are making waves with their creative ideas.
Laziness and lack of self discipline is the reason behind all of this.
Is not God to help us, we must be ready to take responsibility.