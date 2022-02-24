Breaking: NDLEA Arrests Zinoleesky And Mohbad.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has arrested popular music artists: Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky) and Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji).

According to Phoenix, both artistes were busted in the early hours of today in their homes in Lekki area of Lagos state.

According to eyewitness reports and video footage uploaded on Instagram, the agents who reportedly stormed the building without arrest warrants, were seen hitting the artists with clubs and forcing them into the waiting bus.

The entire scene was chaotic as some ladies who were with the artistes at the time of the arrest were heard screaming and condemning the violence meted out on the music stars.