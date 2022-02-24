Thursday, February 24, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Breaking: NDLEA Arrests Zinoleesky And Mohbad.

Breaking: NDLEA Arrests Zinoleesky And Mohbad.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, has arrested popular music artists: Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky) and Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji).

According to Phoenix, both artistes were busted in the early hours of today in their homes in Lekki area of Lagos state.

According to eyewitness reports and video footage uploaded on Instagram, the agents who reportedly stormed the building without arrest warrants, were seen hitting the artists with clubs and forcing them into the waiting bus.

The entire scene was chaotic as some ladies who were with the artistes at the time of the arrest were heard screaming and condemning the violence meted out on the music stars.

Subscribe
Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?