Breaking: NBC orders TV, radio stations to deactivate Twitter accounts

139 views | Francis Azuka | June 7, 2021
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered all broadcasting stations in Nigeria to suspend the use of the popular microblogging platform, Twitter.
According to Premium Times, the directive was contained in a statement issued by its Director-General, Armstrong Idachaba, on Monday.
The DG said television and radio stations are advised to de-install Twitter handles and “desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially Phone-in.”
This is coming after the federal government’s ban on Twitter activities in Nigeria.
It would be recalled that Nigeria’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, had announced a ban on the activities of the microblogging platform on Friday after Twitter deleted a controversial post by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mohammed also ordered the NBC to “immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.”
