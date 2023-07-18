BREAKING: NASS Set to Receive President Tinubu’s Ministerial List Tomorrow

The National Assembly is set to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominee tomorrow 19th of July 2023. This was contained in a letter received by the NASS clerk.

Expectations on the ministerial list have been heightened in the past two weeks as President Bola Tinubu clocks 60 days in office, with different false ministerial lists circulating the media.

By law, Tinubu is required to name his cabinet within 60 days after taking the oath of office on May 29 and transmit it to the Senate for confirmation.