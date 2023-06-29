BREAKING: NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over “Contaminated” Sprite Drink, Issues Warning to Nigerians 

In a statement signed by its management, the agency said the product was discovered following a consumer complaint received and investigated by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the agency.

According to the statement, over five crates of the implicated batch (BN: AZ6 22:32) of Sprite 50cl glass bottles with a manufacturing date (MFD: 180423) were contaminated with particles.

“The affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in the NAFDAC laboratory, and the agency has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product,” the statement said.

The agency further directed the company, (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (Abuja plant), to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to NAFDAC for effective monitoring.

NAFDAC also implored those possessing the contaminated Sprite 50cl glass bottles to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

At the same time, it urged distributors, retailers, and consumers to be cautious and avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of unwholesome products.

