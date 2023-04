A governorship aspirant during the last governorship election in Enugu State, Mr Dons Udeh has been found dead.

Udeh, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, was reported missing a few days ago.

Emerging reports indicate that his lifeless body was found at the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State.

His vehicle was also said to have been recovered.

It is unclear whether he was a victim of kidnapping or assassination.

More details later.