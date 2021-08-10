Tuesday, August 10, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Breaking: Messi agrees two-year PSG deal

Stanley Ugagbe | August 10, 2021

Argentine forward and former FC Barcelona skipper, Lionel Messi, has reached an agreement with French giants, Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Recall that the six-time Balon D’Or winner failed to reach an agreement on a new deal with the Catalan mega-club after a meeting last Thursday and there have been rumours linking the 34-year-old to PSG.

He had at Sunday press conference, confirmed a move to PSG as a “possibility”.

According to reports, the contract with PSG will keep Messi at the Parisian club until June 2023, with the option of extending the contract until 2024.

As of the time of filing this report, PSG have not officially announced the signing.

 

