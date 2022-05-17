Tuesday, May 17, 2022
BREAKING: Many feared Dead as Bomb Explodes in Kano

Jennifer Eziuloh

In Sabon Gari area of Kano state, a huge explosion is said to have occurred, affecting many lives in the premises.

The blast, which was heard at about 9am, occurred beside a primary school which is situated along Court Road by Aba Road, thereby leaving many children dead and wounded.

While it is not yet ascertained as to what the cause of the explosion is, or if it is a bomb blast, the police anti bomb unit and other security units have moved to scene of the incident to pacify the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, residents of the Sabon Gari are in utter disarray and many cars are seen speeding up to pick up their kids trapped in other schools in the area.

Details soon..

