Path The News Chronicle » News » BREAKING: Manchester City And Chelsea Reach A £30 Million Agreement To Bring Mateo Kovacic To The Etihad

BREAKING: Manchester City And Chelsea Reach A £30 Million Agreement To Bring Mateo Kovacic To The Etihad

TNC Reporter June 21, 2023 0
Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City and Chelsea have agreed on a deal worth up to £30 million, and Mateo Kovacic is almost ready to join the club.

The 29-year-old midfielder from Croatia is expected to sign a £25 million deal with the Premier League champions, with a $5 million option for add-ons.

As they try to pare down their enormous team for new boss Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea is still selling players.

N’Golo Kante, a fellow midfielder, is also about to leave the team after deciding to join Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

2019 saw Mateo Kovacic transfer from Real Madrid to Chelsea, initially on loan before agreeing to a five-year deal.

Ilkay Gundogan’s future at Manchester City will be further questioned by Kovacic’s arrival given that his contract is soon to expire.

During Chelsea’s tumultuous season in which they went through three managers before finishing 12th in the Premier League, Kovacic made 37 appearances across all competitions.

He was a member of the Chelsea team that defeated City 1-0 in the Champions League final in 2021 and entered the game as a late substitute.

Kovacic has played every game in 95 appearances for Croatia at the international level, helping them finish third in the 2022 World Cup.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Ukrainian-African

Kyiv forms Ukrainian-African Trade Mission

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 21, 2023 0
Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala And Oye Promote Nigeria At Worldwide Congress

Kings Nwachukwu June 21, 2023 0
EFCC Chairman Appointment

Odumosu Reacts To Rumored EFCC Chairman Appointment

Adekunle Taofeek June 21, 2023 0
MURIC Tinubu

MURIC Urges Pres Tinubu To Give More Considerations In Next Appointments

Adams Peter June 21, 2023 0
Ghana EFCC

Ghana, EFCC Move To Weed West Africa Of Financial Crimes

Merit Ugolo June 21, 2023 0
Oyebanji Tinubu

Oyebanji hails Tinubu for appointing Ekiti Indigenes 

Francis Francis June 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Nigeria

The Song Obasanjo tried to Ban

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0
Ukrainian-African

Kyiv forms Ukrainian-African Trade Mission

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 21, 2023 0
Nigeria: Young People

Nigeria: Young People, Women Heaving Under Attacks

Odimegwu Onwumere June 21, 2023 0
Mateo Kovacic

BREAKING: Manchester City And Chelsea Reach A £30 Million Agreement To Bring Mateo Kovacic To The Etihad

TNC Reporter June 21, 2023 0
love and the sickle cell

Love and the Sickle Cell

Esther Salami June 21, 2023 0