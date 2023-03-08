The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has visited the Akere market which was burnt in the early hours of today. The governorship candidate posted a picture of himself during the visit.

The News Chronicle earlier gathered that the fire that gutted Lagos spare parts market has raised emotions for the forthcoming Saturday’s governorship election.

According to several reports, goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno while the lifeless body of the 65-year-old security guard was also said to have been recovered near the scene of the incident.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the fire started at about 3:28 am, adding that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent.

Adeseye added that the cause of the fire would require an investigation to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.

