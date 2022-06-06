Monday, June 6, 2022
APGA Harassing Decamped Legislators, Anambra APC Alleges

BREAKING: Lawan Announced As APC Consensus Candidate, Northern Governors Kick

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Report reaching us states that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and other Northern Governors staged a walkout in the meeting with President Buhari and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu during part of the process of the party primaries which began today.

The APC finally began its long awaited primaries today after so many dramas of postponements and cancellations, not also neglecting the vibrations from the presidential aspirants from the party up till this moment.

What irked a section of the APC stakeholders is reported to be the announcement by the party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has been chosen as party’s consensus candidate.

It remains to be seen what different powerful blocs of the party will do regarding the announcement; the Tinubu bloc, Amaechi, OSibanjo and the rest.

Is the door still open or it’s now a closed chapter.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

