Breaking: Lakers Lose with Lebron James

231 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 4, 2021
In basketball, Los Angeles Lakers lost 113 – 100 to the Phoenix Suns during the 6th game of their first-round series this morning. The loss eliminates Lakers and brings an end to its hit man, Lebron James’ record of never losing in 14 playoffs appearances played in before now.
It was a thrilling encounter between the two teams as they had to change leading positions during the game. Lakers surely missed Anthony Davis, an integral part of the team who has been out with groin injury. No wonder they say a tree cannot make a forest.
