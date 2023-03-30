The Lagos State government on Thursday arraigned Chrisland School, Opebi, its principal, vice principal and two employees over the death of one of the school’s pupils, 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran.

Alongside Chrisland School Limited, others that were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja include Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, all staff of the school.

While in the dock, the school’s principal, Mrs Belinda Amao, broke down in tears as the court and counsel tried to agree on a date for the commencement of the trial.

The defendants were arraigned on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, and reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state.

