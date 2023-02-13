Reports reaching us says that the Labour Party (LP) in the Southwest has collapsed its entire structure into the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Southwest LP chairman, Omotoso Banjo, allegedly led the party leadership to collapse its structure in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

While it is not yet clear how far-reaching this move is as the Labour Party in Southwest has top contenders for seats in the senate and house of representatives, The News Chronicle awaits the statement of the central LP.

Details shortly……..

