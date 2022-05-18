BREAKING: Kanu’s bail application declined in court

The federal high court in Abuja has declined a bail application for Nnamdi Kanu the incarcerated leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) put forward by the detained leader’s counsel.

The high court’s stand is that the charge of treasonable felony brought against him by the federal government which is still in court should be concluded before any decision concerning bail might be considered by the court.

Justice Binta Nyako, the judge in charge of the case stated that “until the issue of absence of the defendant for his trial, with all the bail conditions breached is determined, the instant application of the defendant for bail will at best be premature”.

In trying to get the court to see reasons why he should be granted bail, Kanu argued that he has not been convicted by any court for the charges brought against him, while also reminding the court that he had previously been granted bail due to his health.

The federal government in its position against Kanu’s bail application told the court that if such bail is granted Kanu, in lieu of the grave charges against him, he would escape from the country and not be available for trial.

