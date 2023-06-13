Path The News Chronicle » News » BREAKING: Jubilations as President Tinubu signs Students Loan Bill

BREAKING: Jubilations as President Tinubu signs Students Loan Bill

Adekunle Taofeek June 13, 2023 0
Students Loan Bill
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has signed into law, The Student Loan Bill, which provides interest-free loans to indigent Nigerian students.
The News Chronicle understands that youth, particularly students, positively welcomed the signing of the Student Loan Bill..
Recall that Tinubu, during his campaign, had promised to give student loans as part of efforts to develop the education sector and also build the youth capacity.
Tinubu made the promise at the British Royal Institute in London.
“Tinubu, while fielding questions from participants at the event in Chatham House, stated that youths are the greatest asset of tomorrow.
To further help young people, he said if elected, his government would equally introduce technology hubs where youths can acquire digital skills to better develop their leadership skills.
“Youths can even develop technological languages on their own and make a better 21st-century approach to governance in Nigeria,” he said.

