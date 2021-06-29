Breaking: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Arrested

274 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 29, 2021
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
According to Vanguard, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.
Malami noted that the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.
The Attorney General also stated that Kanu would be taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.
