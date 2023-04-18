Amid tight security, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has reconvened at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital to resume the result collation process.

INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after the State Resident Election Officer (REC) Yunusa Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The commission had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and an usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.

INEC further wrote the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute Ari.

