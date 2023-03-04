The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that there were flaws in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The chairman of the electoral umpire disclosed this on Saturday while meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Saturday’s election was marred with voter intimidation and a pocket of violence. The commission also had issues with the transmission of polling unit results to the INEC server.

INEC Chairman however stated that a lot of lessons have been learnt from the presidential elections ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

