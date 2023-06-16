Path The News Chronicle » News » BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly
A 40-year-olda first-time lawmaker of the Imo Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, has been elected as the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Olemgbe, a first-time lawmaker representing Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, was elected unopposed on Friday during the inauguration of the 10th State House of Assembly in Owerri, the state capital.

Olemgbe is the immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/Uboma LGA.

The motion for the nomination of Olemgbe as the new Speaker was moved by the member-elect for Ideato South, Vitalis Azodo, and seconded by Ugochukwu Obodo, a member-elect for Owerri Municipal Council.

The Clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara, thereafter called for the swearing-in of Olemgbe after no further nomination was made.

The immediate past deputy speaker of the Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, was returned as the new deputy speaker unopposed.

He was immediately sworn in as the deputy speaker in the state.

More

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Food Prices Surge As Nigeria's Inflation Hit 22.41%

Food Prices Surge As Nigeria’s Inflation Hit 22.41%

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 16, 2023 0
ECOWAS Approves $5 Million For Sierra Leone Elections

ECOWAS Approves $5 Million And 95 Observers For Sierra Leone Elections

TNC Reporter June 16, 2023 0
VCO Foundation

VCO Foundation, Decagon Institute Forge Alliance to Train, Empower 100 Software Engineers in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Umeh Anambra Central Senatorial Election

Umeh’s name was missing from the list of candidates Returning Officer Tells Tribunal

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
NUPENG NSCDC Faceoff

NUPENG, NSCDC Faceoff: CG Removes Rivers State Commandant, Institutes Investigation Panel

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Sanusi Lamido Meets President Tinubu in Aso Rock

JUST IN: Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Meet Tinubu

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ikorodu Bois

Ikorodu Bois: The Fast Rising Cinema Sensation

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank collaborated with Bank of the World to introduce a New Feature ‘Bid Of The Week.

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0