BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

A 40-year-olda first-time lawmaker of the Imo Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, has been elected as the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Olemgbe, a first-time lawmaker representing Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, was elected unopposed on Friday during the inauguration of the 10th State House of Assembly in Owerri, the state capital.

Olemgbe is the immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/Uboma LGA.

The motion for the nomination of Olemgbe as the new Speaker was moved by the member-elect for Ideato South, Vitalis Azodo, and seconded by Ugochukwu Obodo, a member-elect for Owerri Municipal Council.