BREAKING: I will lift 100 million people out of poverty, Amosun says at his presidential declaration

Alas, the declarations will not end. Just yesterday 3 political juggernuts in the persons of; Dr Kayode Fayemi, Godswill akpabio and Adams Oshiomole threw their hats into the presidential race of the 2023 general elections. Even more interesting is the fact that they are all gunning for the presidential ticket under the same party APC.

A day after, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, erstwhile governor of Ogun State has officially joined the increasing list of presidential aspirants. In his declaration at Abuja the Federal Capital Territory which saw a gathering of political elites, top business executives and his well-wishers, Amosun could be seen actively involved in the event of the day. Meeting the attendees in person and exchanging pleasantries.

The event began with prayer from a cleric, after which the master of ceremony for the day did a welcome speech and then a video documentary of Amosun’s profile and achievements as a political figure, right from his first sojourn as a senator and then a governor for two terms and currently as a senator was played for the audience. This was followed by speeches by invited fiends of Amosun who spoke differently on the state of the nation and rooted for the candidacy of Senator Ibikunle Amosun while praising his character. Senator Francis Alimikhena put a funny spin in his speech when he said that apart from the senate president, Amosun is the only senator who has another senator as his PA.

The man of the day, Senator Amosun took the podium after the pletoria of speeches and a musical rendition by children from Akwa Ibom. He thanked everyone who came to witness the special occasion, his colleagues, campaign groups and family. He came with a message of revitalization of Nigeria.

He then went on to list what he will do if elected as president of the federal republic of Nigeria. He said he had already begun consultations with the security operatives in the nation to see how to tackle the scourge of insecurity while promoting better inter-agency cooperation.

He said he plans to lift 100 million people out of poverty in about a decade through economic policies that will focus on the youths especially.

Not unaware of the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria, he banks on his wealth of experience in government and the support of the people to bring solutions to these problems facing Nigeria.

For him Nigeria has a lot of human and natural potentials and so he is calling on everyone to join him in bringing it to pass.

