Path The News Chronicle » Politics » BREAKING: Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election 

BREAKING: Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election 

Adekunle Taofeek June 13, 2023 0
Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election 

BREAKING: Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election

Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.
The News Chronicle could verify that Honourable Tajudeen Abass has already crossed the 181 votes threshold needed to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Abass was elected by his colleagues during an individual voice voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.
The Kaduna lawmaker, who was the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected on Tuesday after the Senate concluded it’s election picking Akwa Ibom State former governor, Godswill Akpabio.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

We Supported Abbas/Kalu

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 13, 2023 0
Akpabio Wins Senate President Election

BREAKING: Akpabio Wins Senate President Election

Adams Peter June 13, 2023 0
PDP Accuses APC

Disregard Reports on NASS Minority Leadership – PDP 

Francis Francis June 13, 2023 0

Ex-PDP Lawmaker Becomes House of Assembly Speaker in APGA-Dominated Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 12, 2023 0
Ondo State Deputy Governor

Impeachment plot thickens against Ondo State Deputy Governor

Kunle Dada June 12, 2023 0

BREAKING: Kwankwaso Meets President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock 

Adekunle Taofeek June 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Davido's revelation over the death of his son

Davido’s revelation over the death of his son

Augustina John June 13, 2023 0
Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze thanks fans after he was voted La Liga African Player of the Season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 13, 2023 0

Men are not supposed to be with one woman — Speed Darlington

Osniff Daniel June 13, 2023 0
 Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

 Peter Obi Tenders INEC Forms as electoral petition battle thickens

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0
Court orders arrest of IG

Court orders arrest of IG, AIG for contempt

Kunle Dada June 13, 2023 0