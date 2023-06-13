BREAKING: Hon. Tajudeen Abass Wins House of Reps Speakership Election

Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

The News Chronicle could verify that Honourable Tajudeen Abass has already crossed the 181 votes threshold needed to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Abass was elected by his colleagues during an individual voice voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.

The Kaduna lawmaker, who was the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected on Tuesday after the Senate concluded it’s election picking Akwa Ibom State former governor, Godswill Akpabio.

