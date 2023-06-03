BREAKING: Gov. Yahaya Bello Escapes Death as Gunmen Attack Convoy Along Abuja Lokoja Road

The Kogi Government on Saturday said the convoy of Gov. Yahaya Bello was attacked on Saturday by gunmen, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

It said the attack took place near a Naval Base, a few kilometres away from Lokoja, the state capital.

The Kogi Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja.

Fanwo alleged that the gunmen were political thugs of an opposition political party in the state, the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The commissioner said the incident which occurred at about 12.30 p.m., left several people including security aides injured and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The gunmen suspected to be political thugs of the SDP, having sighted the convoy of Bello approaching, blocked the road and started shooting at the convoy.

“A Tundra branded with the logo and flags of the party also blocked the governor’s vehicle and the occupants were armed with rifles and short guns.

“But thank God our governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic.

