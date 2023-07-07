BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Two commissioners that served during the tenure of Osun State ex-governor, Rauf Aregbesola, alongside 23 others have been unveiled as commissioner nominees by the Osun State House of Assembly.

The Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, read out the names as contained in the letter sent to the lawmakers by Governor Ademola Adeleke at the plenary on Friday.

The two members of Aregbesola’s cabinet that made the list are Mr. Kolapo Alimi, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr. Biyi Odunlade, who was Special Adviser and later Commissioner for Sports.

Others nominated by Adeleke are, Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele, Mr Soji Ajeigbe, Mr Moshood Olagunju, Hon. George Alabi, Hon. Sunday Oroniyi, Mr. Abiodun Ojo, Dr. Basiru Salami, Mr Morufu Ayofe, Mr Sola Ogungbile, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

Also on the list are; Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Barr. Wole Jimi Bada, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Adeleke, Mr Adeyemo Ademola, Mr Olabiyi Odunlade, Barr. Jola Akintola, Mr. Mayowa Adejorin, Mrs Folashade Adeleke, Mr Tola Faseru, Alh. Ganiyu Olaoluwa.