Path The News Chronicle » News » BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Adekunle Taofeek July 7, 2023 0
Adeleke Names Aregbesola
Two commissioners that served during the tenure of Osun State ex-governor, Rauf Aregbesola, alongside 23 others have been unveiled as commissioner nominees by the Osun State House of Assembly.

The Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, read out the names as contained in the letter sent to the lawmakers by Governor Ademola Adeleke at the plenary on Friday.

The two members of Aregbesola’s cabinet that made the list are Mr. Kolapo Alimi, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr. Biyi Odunlade, who was Special Adviser and later Commissioner for Sports.

Others nominated by Adeleke are, Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele, Mr Soji Ajeigbe, Mr Moshood Olagunju, Hon. George Alabi, Hon. Sunday Oroniyi, Mr. Abiodun Ojo, Dr. Basiru Salami, Mr Morufu Ayofe, Mr Sola Ogungbile, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

Also on the list are; Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Barr. Wole Jimi Bada, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Adeleke, Mr Adeyemo Ademola, Mr Olabiyi Odunlade, Barr. Jola Akintola, Mr. Mayowa Adejorin, Mrs Folashade Adeleke, Mr Tola Faseru, Alh. Ganiyu Olaoluwa.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Committee On Tax Reforms

JUST IN: President Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms

Adams Peter July 7, 2023 0

NECO e-Verify: Revolutionizing Result Verification for Tertiary Education

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 7, 2023 0
Deforestation Rate of Amazon Rainforest

The Deforestation Rate of the Amazon Rainforest

Esther Salami July 7, 2023 0
CBN Anti-Money Laundering

CBN Warns Banks Against Transacting With Some Countries

Amarachi Bella July 7, 2023 0
Customs Generates N101 Billion

Customs Generates N101 Billion In Revenue In Six Months

Ken Ibenne July 7, 2023 0

Less 840 Hours Before The 5th Pan African Congress! 

Jarlath Opara July 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Adeleke Names Aregbesola

BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ex-Aids, 23 Others as Commissioner Nominees

Adekunle Taofeek July 7, 2023 0
Abiola Abacha Babangida

07/07/98: MKO – Sunset At Dawn

Richard Odusanya July 7, 2023 0
Committee On Tax Reforms

JUST IN: President Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms

Adams Peter July 7, 2023 0

How To Create, Monetize A Tech Focused YouTube Channel

Amarachi Bella July 7, 2023 0

NECO e-Verify: Revolutionizing Result Verification for Tertiary Education

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 7, 2023 0