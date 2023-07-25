BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Appoints 30 Special Advisers 

Gov. Adeleke Appoints 30 Special Advisers

Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed 30 Special Advisers to strengthen state governance even as tommorow Wednesday has been fixed for the inauguration of Advisers, Board Chairmen and Vice Chairmen.

The Governor has also secured approval for five more Special Advisers in addition to the previously approved 25 to make a total of 30. Of the expected 30 advisers, 10 are of cabinet ranks.

The inauguration of the Advisers and Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of boards holds on Wednesday 26th July 2023 by 10AM at the Local Government Service Commission, Government Secretariat, Osogbo.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are as follows:

Azeez Badmus

Hon Mosudi Yakubu

Femi Carena

Hon Stephen Olaniran Akanfe Atidade

Dr Adekunle Akindele

Me Tunde Balogun

Mr. Eniola Odeniyi

Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji

Mr. Goddey Olijeh

Mr. Seyi Babatunde

Hon Kamoru Ajisafe

Sunday Komolafe

Tope Victor Anjorin

Princess Oyebuade Rasheedat Oyewale Afolabi

Odelade Sarafat OLanrewaju

Hon Moji Omisore

Nurudeen Emiloju

Hon Ropo Oyewole

Hon Emiola Fakeye

Hon Yemi Ayodele

Bankole Omisore

Mrs. Halid Sekina Temilade

Hashim Abioye Esq

Ajetunmobi Akinwale

Alhaja Hawa Ahmed

Durojaiye Isaac Kolawole

Princess Adebimpe Koyi

Alhaji Abiodun Olaniran

Alhaji Adam Aki

ntunde Akindere

Mallam Olawale Rasheed