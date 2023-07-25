BREAKING: Gov. Adeleke Appoints 30 Special Advisers 

Gov. Adeleke Appoints 30 Special Advisers
Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed 30 Special Advisers to strengthen state governance even as tommorow Wednesday has been fixed for the inauguration of Advisers, Board Chairmen and Vice Chairmen.
The Governor has also secured approval for five more Special Advisers in addition to the previously approved 25 to make a total of 30. Of the expected 30 advisers, 10 are of cabinet ranks.
The inauguration of the Advisers and Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of boards holds on Wednesday 26th July 2023 by 10AM at the Local Government Service Commission, Government Secretariat, Osogbo.
The newly appointed Special Advisers are as follows:
Azeez Badmus
Hon Mosudi Yakubu
Femi Carena
Hon Stephen Olaniran Akanfe Atidade
Dr Adekunle Akindele
Me Tunde Balogun
Mr. Eniola Odeniyi
Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji
Mr. Goddey Olijeh
Mr. Seyi Babatunde
Hon Kamoru Ajisafe
Sunday Komolafe
Tope Victor Anjorin
Princess Oyebuade Rasheedat Oyewale Afolabi
Odelade Sarafat OLanrewaju
Hon Moji Omisore
Nurudeen Emiloju
Hon Ropo Oyewole
Hon Emiola Fakeye
Hon Yemi Ayodele
Bankole Omisore
Mrs. Halid Sekina Temilade
Hashim Abioye Esq
Ajetunmobi Akinwale
Alhaja Hawa Ahmed
Durojaiye Isaac Kolawole
Princess Adebimpe Koyi
Alhaji Abiodun Olaniran
Alhaji Adam Aki
ntunde Akindere
Mallam Olawale Rasheed