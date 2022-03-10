Breaking: Former House Of Rep Speaker Benjamin Chacha, Dead

One of Nigeria’s prominent political stakeholders and former house of rep speaker Benjamin Chacha is dead.

According to The Punch, Benjamin who was born in 1940 had been sick for a while which led to his death on Wednesday, March 9.

The deceased who hails from Ukum LGA in Benue State was elected as speaker of the House of Representatives in the second tenure of President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

The Punch also says that the death of Benjamin was confirmed by his first son Justice Steven Chacha who however says further details will be disclosed on Thursday, March 10.