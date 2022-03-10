Thursday, March 10, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Breaking: Former House Of Rep Speaker Benjamin Chacha, Dead

Breaking: Former House Of Rep Speaker Benjamin Chacha, Dead

One of Nigeria’s prominent political stakeholders and former house of rep speaker Benjamin Chacha is dead.

According to The Punch, Benjamin who was born in 1940 had been sick for a while which led to his death on Wednesday, March 9.

The deceased who hails from Ukum LGA in Benue State was elected as speaker of the House of Representatives in the second tenure of President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

The Punch also says that the death of Benjamin was confirmed by his first son Justice Steven Chacha who however says further details will be disclosed on Thursday, March 10.

 

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle