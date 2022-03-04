Friday, March 4, 2022
Breaking: First Batch Of Nigerians Caught Up In The Russia-Ukraine War Arrives In Nigeria.

The Federal government has successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war. They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday, March 4 at 7:11am via Max Air.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa wrote this on her Twitter page.

She wrote:

“To God be the glory Max Air Evacuation flight VM602 from Bucharest touched down in Abuja.”

She also wrote in another tweet that another flight from Hungary is also expected to arrive soon.

 

Jennifer Eziuloh

