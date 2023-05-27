BREAKING: FG Declares May 29 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday May 29 work free to commemorate the inauguration of the 16th democratically elected President.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in Abuja on Friday on behalf of the Government.

The Minister felicitated with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide elections that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

The Minister in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore enjoined Nigerians to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and uphold all democratic institutions.

Aregbesola urged Nigerians also to continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbours, noting that we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.

Share this post