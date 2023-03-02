Barely five days after the Presidential and National Assembly elections, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former governor of Ekiti and loyalist of Governor Wike of River State made his intention known during a programme on Arise TV which was monitored by the News Chronicle.

The outspoken Fayose also revealed that he is quitting partisan politics after serving Ekiti State as governor for eight years.

Recall that Fayose had called on Atiku Abubakar to congratulate the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress who won Saturday’s presidential election having polled 8,794,726 ahead of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520.

The Labour party presidential candidates also scored 6,101,533, winning 11 states plus the Federal Capital Territory despite joining the party seven months before the election.

Announcing the result, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared Tinubu the winner at exactly 4.10 am on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a former governor of Lagos and one-time senator will be taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari in May 29, 2023.

