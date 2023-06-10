BREAKING: Emefiele Arrested While Fleeing Nigeria Through Lagos Border

Emefiele Arrested While Fleeing Nigeria Through Lagos Border

Suspend Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele was arrested in Lagos while fleeing Nigeria through Lagos border.

The News Chronicle could recall that the CBN governor was suspended late yesterday night by President Bola Tinubu.

The Department of State Services (DSS) also confirmed his arrest in a statement shared on Twitter.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons,” it said. “The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.” The revelation comes hours after the DSS refuted reports that Emefiele was in its custody.

More details later.

