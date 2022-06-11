BREAKING: Eleven victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack regain freedom

It will be recalled that the Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked by armed men on March 28, 2022. The armed men abducted a colossal number of passengers during the operation. The attack which happened around Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government saw eight people lose their lives, over twenty injured and several others missing.

Despite families of the victims working tirelessly for the release of their loved ones, the kidnappers still have in their den large numbers of their abductors.

Today, eleven from the 61 in their den regained liberation after numerous weeks. Among those released are six females and five males.

Details on how they were released are yet to be known, but the eleven released have been flown to Federal Capital Territory.

Details later…..