BREAKING: Ekweremadu and Wife Arrested In The UK

Reports reaching us states that former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice have been arrested in London.

The Metropolitan Police in London announced that Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

They are both charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of a child with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The Metropolitan Police said the child has been safeguarded. Scotland Yard has not given the gender or the age of the child – or where the arrests were made.

But given the suspects are appearing in court in Uxbridge, it is likely they were held at the nearby Heathrow Airport and so the choice of Uxbridge in lieu of its proximity to the airport.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for cash and against the victim’s will.

The news, though emanating from London is generating quite a traffic in Nigeria due to the status of the Ekweremadus.

It remains to see what the court will decide later today as close sources claim that the issue is being over bloated and the Ekweremadus are innocent of the accusations.