Breaking: Ekiti suspends minimum wage

150 views | Francis Azuka | June 4, 2021
The Governor Kayode Fayemi-led Ekiti State government, on Friday, announced the suspension the Consequential Salary Adjustment (minimum wage) and a cut in the salaries of workers and that of the political appointees.
According to Vanguard, the minimum wage which was being enjoyed by workers on grade levels 07 to 12 since January, has now been partially suspended for a period of three months.
Workers on grade levels 01 and 06 were lucky, as their N30,000 minimum wage was not affected by the cut.
The report said it was agreed that the salaries of political appointees be slashed by 25 percent for a period of three months.
It would be recalled that in December last year, labour unions in the state had threatened to shut down activities of the state government if Governor Kayode Fayemi failed to implement the N30,000 minimum wages and the consequential adjustment to workers across board.
Also recall that in March, activities at the Ekiti State House of Assembly were on a total lockdown for over three hours, following a peaceful protest by workers in the state over the contentious minimum wage.
According to Vanguard, the cut was part of an agreement reached on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, Mou, between the government and organized labour.
