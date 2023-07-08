BREAKING: David De Gea Departs Manchester United After 12 Years

David De Gea has announced that this summer will be his last with Manchester United, where he has spent the last 12 years.

The 32-year-old revealed he’s now ready to take on a new challenge in an emotional message on social media.

And it ends an illustrious tenure at Old Trafford after joining from Atletico Madrid back in 2011.

De Gea’s contract at United had already been renewed when it came to expiring earlier in the month.

The Red Devils ultimately made the decision to cancel the game at the end of June, though.

De Gea has since made it official that he’ll be departing United to take on a fresh challenge somewhere.

David De Gea in an emotional message said: “I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.”

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years.”

“I took incredible pride everytime (sic) I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.“

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here.“

“I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.“

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.“

Manchester United are now poised to sign Andre Onana as a replacement for De Gea.

The Inter Milan star has already signed personal terms with the Red Devils and is expected to cost somewhere around £43 million to make the move to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to follow De Gea’s future developments.

In light of Saudi Arabia’s spending binge, the shot-blocker has been connected to Al-Nassr.

De Gea originally joined United as a teenager in 2011, taking Edwin van der Sar’s place as a club icon.

The following year, under Sir Alex Ferguson, he won the Premier League title.

Additionally, De Gea will depart United with two Carabao Cups, three Community Shields, one FA Cup, and one Europa League championship under his belt.

