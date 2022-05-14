Saturday, May 14, 2022
BREAKING: Curfew declared in Sokoto as protest gets out of hand

BREAKING: Curfew declared in Sokoto as protest gets out of hand

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

With the earlier reported mass protest in Sokoto earlier today going haywire as properties are destroyed and clashes between different religious groups underway, the Sokoto government has declared a 24 hour curfew in the state.

The protest was planned to show anger towards the arrest of culprits in the murder of Deborah Samuel two days ago which has set the country on edge.

Protesters had earlier matched towards the Sultan of Sokoto’s palace where they were dispersed by security forces. Reports also say that the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Hassan Kukah, had his housed torched by an angry mob.

The office of the special adviser, media and publicity to the Sokoto state governor, Waziri Tambuwal announced the curfew as declared by the governor.

 

More details shortly……

