Breaking: Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade Dumps PDP For APC

281 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 20, 2021
Awka – Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
Ayade joined the APC from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.
A statement on Thursday in Abuja by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General, Press and Media to the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, said the Chairman received Ayade who joined the APC from the People’s Democratic party.
The development does not only make Cross River State an APC-controlled state, it also gave the ruling party a state in the South-South region of the country.
The reason for his defection is however yet to be made public.
