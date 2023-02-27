Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Lokulo-Sodipe has been confirmed dead today.

Justice Lokulo-Sodipe who was until his demise one of the Justices at the Court of Appeal, Akure Division is said to have slumped while dressing up in his Chambers for today’s matter. Attempts to revive him proved abortive.

The Late Justice was born on the 18th of February, 1956 and was appointed to the Appellate Court on the 15th of February, 2008.

He hailed from Ogun State and is reputable for being a disciplined jurist.

The immediate past Chairman of the Akure chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Rotimi Olorunfemi confirmed the demise of the judge.

