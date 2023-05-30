Breaking: Court Finds OAU Student alleged murderer,  Dr. Rahman Adedoyin,  guilty Of Murder

Finally, the court deliver judgment on Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, the proprietor of Hilton Hotel located in Ile-Ile, Osun State, along with six employees . Has recently appeared in court to face trial in the murder case involving Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student from OAU. The unfortunate incident took place at the hotel in November 2021.

moreover, in the court case that took place, the court found Dr. Rahman Adedoyin guilty of the Murder of Timothy Adegoke and was sentenced to death by hanging

furthermore, In the ongoing proceedings, the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has ruled that Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ile, bears responsibility for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, the OAU postgraduate student.

“Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ile, Osun State, and six employees, have appeared in court for the murder case of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU postgraduate student allegedly killed in November 2021 at the hotel.

in addition, Adedoyin, along with Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle, and Adedeji Adesola, are facing 18 charges, including murder, conspiracy, and oath of secrecy.

The ongoing judgment by Chief Judge Justice Oyebola Ojo of Osun State has found Dr.  Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ile, liable for the murder of Timothy Adegoke. The prosecution led by Femi Falana, SAN, has presented compelling evidence establishing the hotel owner’s involvement in a conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful killing of the deceased.”

