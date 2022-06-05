Sunday, June 5, 2022
Breaking News!!! Kano State Assembly Moves to Create 4 New Emirates

Breaking news 3D text on white background in the design of information related to the news

BREAKING: Church attacked in Ondo, many feared dead

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Blood donors urgently needed

Reports reaching us states that a church in Owo, Ondo State was today attacked by gunmen.

It was gathered that gunmen stormed the St Francis Catholic church, Owo, Ondo State  while service was on and began shooting sporadically.

The attack left many people dead, young and old inclusive. The number of those affected is not confirmed yet but some eyewitness accounts puts the figure at about 50 or more.

Survivors from the attack are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center as urgent calls are being put out for blood donors to come to the medical center and assist those who are in need of blood at this critical moment.

 

More details shortly……

