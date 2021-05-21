Friday, May 21, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Breaking: Chief of Air Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru is Dead

100 views | Francis Azuka | May 21, 2021

Ibrahim Attahiru, Nigeria’s army chief has died in an air crash while on an official trip to Kaduna, Premium Times reports.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Air Force confirmed that a crash occurred but did not provide any details.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” Edward Gabkwet, the air force spokesperson, tweeted.

It was gathered that some of Attahiru’s aides also died in the crash.

It would be recalled that Attahiru was recently appointed army chief by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is important to also note that until his appointment in January, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

 

