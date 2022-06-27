BREAKING: Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko, Resigns

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad is set to resign his position. Reports say he resigned already last night and the procedure for his official announcement and replacement will be made later today.

It is not very clear why he is resigning though it is stated that it is on account of ill health.

Speculations also hold that it may not be disconnected from the recently leaked memo of some Supreme Court Judges who wrote to the CJN a damning letter were they aired a lot of grievances on issues affecting them both professionally and otherwise, for which they felt the CJN has not done much to mitigate.

Muhammad, an expert in Islamic jurisprudence has served as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria since 2005 and was appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2019.

More details shortly….