BREAKING: Chelsea FC announce Mauricio Pochettino as new head Coach

Chelsea FC have announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettinho as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season. Pochettino, who had previously coached Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League, is expected to resume duty on the 1st of July with an option to extend his contract beyond 2026.

Chelsea said Mauricio’s staff will include Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said:

‘Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.’

Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss added:

‘The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.’

Pochettino is a coach renowned for his sides’ high-energy and eye-catching style and he has built a reputation for helping young players realise their full potential within a strong squad ethos.

The 51-year-old has several seasons of Premier League experience, in addition to coaching in Spain and France. He was most recently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain and guided the club to a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

