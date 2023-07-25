BREAKING: CBN Hikes Interest Rate To 18.75%

CBN Hikes Interest Rate To 18.75%

In response to the prevailing economic challenges, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken decisive action by increasing the benchmark interest rate (MPR) by 25 basis points. The new interest rate now stands at 18.75%, up from its initial 18.5%.

The announcement was made by the acting CBN governor, Folashodun Shonubi, during a press briefing after the conclusion of the two-day MPC meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. This marked the first MPC meeting chaired by the new acting CBN governor, following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.

The decision to raise the interest rate comes in light of mounting economic challenges facing the nation. The CBN aims to combat inflationary pressures and stabilize the value of the national currency. By increasing the interest rate, the central bank aims to encourage savings and reduce borrowing, which can help control inflation and support the domestic currency against external pressures.

Acting Governor Shonubi acknowledged the severity of the current economic situation and assured the public that the CBN remains committed to implementing measures that will foster sustainable economic growth while maintaining price stability.

This move by the CBN is likely to have significant implications on the financial landscape of Nigeria, affecting businesses, borrowers, and consumers. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring the impact of this policy change on inflation, investment, and overall economic performance.

The CBN has pledged to remain vigilant and adapt its monetary policy as necessary to address the evolving economic challenges and safeguard the financial stability of the nation.