Breaking: Catholic Priest Abducted In Katsina, Freed

234 views | Stanley Ugagbe | June 3, 2021
Abductors of Fr. Joe Keke on Thursday released him. The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) confirmed the development in a statement obtained by TNC.
“Dear Frs, Srs & the entire People of God, this is to officially announce that Very Rev. Fr. Joe Keke has been received from the hands of his kidnappers. He is currently receiving medical. We thank God for yours prayers. Continue to keep him in your prayers. May the soul of Fr Alphonsus Bello through the mercy of God rest in peace,” the stamen said.
It would be recalled that some unknown gunmen on May 20th attacked St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi in Katsina State and kidnapped Frs Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello.
On the 21st, the body of Fr Alphonsus was found lifeless in the farmland behind the Catechetical Traning School, Malunfashi.
