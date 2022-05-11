BREAKING: Buhari Orders Ministers To Resign

President Muhammadu has directed ministers with presidential ambition to resign latest May 16, 2022.

The question of this administration’s appointees resigning their portfolios due to political ambitions has generated quite a heat for some months now since the electoral bill was signed into law.

The President gave the directive Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

He also asked those with other ambitions or contesting for various positions to resign.

The minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi among others are expected to resign following the directive. Reports say that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, has already tendered his resignation.

Others include the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Abia State, the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, who also declared to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

The order does not affect Vice President Osibanjo who is in an elected post.

